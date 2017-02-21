Cleveland-based aircraft maintenance company opening in Sanford
An aircraft maintenance company is opening a new location near Orlando- Sanford International Airport, with plans to employ up to 75 people in the next few years. Constant Aviation LLC is seeking incentives from Florida, Sanford and Seminole County totaling $375,000, or $5,000 per job created.
