Ava DuVernay, Issa Rae And More Honor Trayvon Martin On The 5th Anniversary Of His Death
Trayvon Martin was killed in a Florida suburb five years ago Sunday and celebrities are honoring his life and on Hollywood's biggest night. Ava DuVernay, Kerry Washington, Issa Rae, Tracee Ellis Ross, Regina King and more wore hooded sweatshirts with the slain teen's name written in bold letters.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Essence Magazine.
Add your comments below
Sanford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Wekiva River in Sanford, Fl (how is area, please)?
|Thu
|Wondering
|3
|Suspect arrested in Geneva slaying (Jul '12)
|Feb 28
|Gina
|27
|Sanford cop arrested, accused of lying on time ...
|Feb 25
|PWis
|1
|New Seminole County Arrests & Mugshots (Feb '14)
|Jan '17
|Tom
|4
|Arrest made in Deltona Halloween Day double mur... (Mar '11)
|Jan '17
|Alfred Amedeo Cor...
|37
|more black on white crime! (Aug '13)
|Jan '17
|likeomg
|110
|Islamic group banned after visit to Seminole cl... (Jun '08)
|Jan '17
|Go Blue Forever
|445
Find what you want!
Search Sanford Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC