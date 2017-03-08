Ava DuVernay, Issa Rae And More Honor...

Ava DuVernay, Issa Rae And More Honor Trayvon Martin On The 5th Anniversary Of His Death

Sunday Feb 26 Read more: Essence Magazine

Trayvon Martin was killed in a Florida suburb five years ago Sunday and celebrities are honoring his life and on Hollywood's biggest night. Ava DuVernay, Kerry Washington, Issa Rae, Tracee Ellis Ross, Regina King and more wore hooded sweatshirts with the slain teen's name written in bold letters.

