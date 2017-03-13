A teen was shot by a watchman 5 years ago. And the Trayvon Martin case became a cause
In this Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2013, file photo, George Zimmerman, acquitted in the high-profile killing of unarmed black teenager Trayvon Martin, listens during his hearing in court in Sanford, Fla. Martin, shot to death by neighborhood watchman Zimmerman weeks after his 17th birthday on Feb. 26, 2012, became a rallying cry for millions of black Americans seeking justice for the fatal shooting of an unarmed black teen.
