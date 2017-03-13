A teen was shot by a watchman 5 years...

A teen was shot by a watchman 5 years ago. And the Trayvon Martin case became a cause

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Feb 28 Read more: The Miami Herald

In this Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2013, file photo, George Zimmerman, acquitted in the high-profile killing of unarmed black teenager Trayvon Martin, listens during his hearing in court in Sanford, Fla. Martin, shot to death by neighborhood watchman Zimmerman weeks after his 17th birthday on Feb. 26, 2012, became a rallying cry for millions of black Americans seeking justice for the fatal shooting of an unarmed black teen.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sanford Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sons of illegal immigrants valued at sheriff's ... 1 hr Alien Touch 6
Wekiva River in Sanford, Fl (how is area, please)? 15 hr Phat Tuesday 7
News Certified Financial Group and the Orlando Philh... 15 hr JFB 1
Heroin (May '13) 16 hr Big mike 53
What About Lake Sheriff Borders? (Nov '11) 17 hr The Peoples Media 1,005
why do blacks wear hoodies when its hot out? (Mar '12) Sun HATE 31
White people are devils! Sun LovingBlackAzzesA... 2
See all Sanford Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sanford Forum Now

Sanford Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sanford Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Egypt
  2. South Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Wall Street
 

Sanford, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,519 • Total comments across all topics: 279,532,593

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC