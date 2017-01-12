Trayvon Martin, Eric Garner and Walter Scott Families Protest Ahead of Trump Inauguration
The family members of unarmed black men who died in encounters with authorities joined the Rev. Al Sharpton at the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial to demand a continuation of President Barack Obama's criminal justice reform efforts under the incoming Trump administration.
