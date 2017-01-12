Sisters kicked off flight, missed fat...

Sisters kicked off flight, missed father's final moments

Thursday Jan 5

"I just wanted to see my dad," said Debbie Hartman, who, along with her sister, Trisha Baker, missed being with their father for his final moments, WKMG reported . Hartman and Baker were on their way from Sanford, Florida, to Asheville, North Carolina, to visit their sick father, who was in hospice care Monday.

