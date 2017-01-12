Sisters kicked off flight, missed father's final moments
"I just wanted to see my dad," said Debbie Hartman, who, along with her sister, Trisha Baker, missed being with their father for his final moments, WKMG reported . Hartman and Baker were on their way from Sanford, Florida, to Asheville, North Carolina, to visit their sick father, who was in hospice care Monday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WEHT.
Add your comments below
Sanford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Heroin (May '13)
|36 min
|Audi33
|43
|glenn baxter - trample serpents media
|1 hr
|The Peoples Media
|13
|What About Lake Sheriff Borders? (Nov '11)
|Thu
|The Peoples Media
|908
|Islamic group banned after visit to Seminole cl... (Jun '08)
|Jan 10
|Go Blue Forever
|445
|MPORTANT Message To EVERYONE Investigating #Piz...
|Jan 9
|The Peoples Media
|3
|MPORTANT Message To EVERYONE Investigating #Piz...
|Jan 9
|The Peoples Media
|1
|Judge's brother, a convicted murderer, is back ... (Mar '08)
|Jan 9
|The Peoples Media
|100
Find what you want!
Search Sanford Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC