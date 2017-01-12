Sharpton Leads Chant - " - We Won't Be Trumped'
Rev. Al Sharpton and his National Action Network held a rally on Saturday, where he led the crowd in chanting, "We won't be trumped." Sharpton, the MSNBC host of PoliticsNation, said the event was to bring attention to "four non-negotiable issues"; voting rights, economic justice, the Affordable Care Act, and criminal justice and police reform.
|glenn baxter - trample serpents media
|1 hr
|The Peoples Media
|16
|Heroin (May '13)
|Jan 14
|Vexobrien
|44
|What About Lake Sheriff Borders? (Nov '11)
|Jan 12
|The Peoples Media
|908
|Islamic group banned after visit to Seminole cl... (Jun '08)
|Jan 10
|Go Blue Forever
|445
|MPORTANT Message To EVERYONE Investigating #Piz...
|Jan 9
|The Peoples Media
|3
|MPORTANT Message To EVERYONE Investigating #Piz...
|Jan 9
|The Peoples Media
|1
|Judge's brother, a convicted murderer, is back ... (Mar '08)
|Jan 9
|The Peoples Media
|100
