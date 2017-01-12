Sharpton Leads Chant - " - We Won't Be Trumped'

Rev. Al Sharpton and his National Action Network held a rally on Saturday, where he led the crowd in chanting, "We won't be trumped." Sharpton, the MSNBC host of PoliticsNation, said the event was to bring attention to "four non-negotiable issues"; voting rights, economic justice, the Affordable Care Act, and criminal justice and police reform.

