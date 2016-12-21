Seminole school district expands gifted programs
First graders Celine Trinh, left, Adira Brave, middle, and second grader Mark Hines, right, build a roller coaster out of paper and tape in their multi-age gifted talented class at Wicklow Elementary in Sanford on December 20, 2016. First graders Celine Trinh, left, Adira Brave, middle, and second grader Mark Hines, right, build a roller coaster out of paper and tape in their multi-age gifted talented class at Wicklow Elementary in Sanford on December 20, 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Orlando Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Sanford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What About Lake Sheriff Borders? (Nov '11)
|3 hr
|The Peoples Media
|903
|Judge's brother, a convicted murderer, is back ... (Mar '08)
|Dec 31
|The Peoples Media
|97
|PizzaGate Will Dominate 2017 Because It Is Real
|Dec 30
|The Peoples Media
|8
|UnSpun 046 - #Pizzagate: What You Need to Know
|Dec 30
|The Peoples Media
|11
|Islamic group banned after visit to Seminole cl... (Jun '08)
|Dec 29
|smartazz1961
|444
|Sandy Hook Line and Sinker-New 2017 Documentary
|Dec 29
|The Peoples Media
|1
|Good riddance
|Dec 29
|SMH
|4
Find what you want!
Search Sanford Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC