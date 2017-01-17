Seminole parents: Rezoning is disruptive

Seminole parents: Rezoning is disruptive

Next Story Prev Story
36 min ago Read more: The Orlando Sentinel

Forcing small children to switch schools disrupts families and breaks up communities, Seminole County School Board members heard as they consider transferring nearly 1,000 elementary students to different campuses in August. About 100 people attended a hearing about the proposed rezoning Tuesday night at Seminole's school district headquarters in Sanford.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Orlando Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sanford Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
glenn baxter - trample serpents media Mon The Peoples Media 16
Heroin (May '13) Jan 14 Vexobrien 44
What About Lake Sheriff Borders? (Nov '11) Jan 12 The Peoples Media 908
News Islamic group banned after visit to Seminole cl... (Jun '08) Jan 10 Go Blue Forever 445
MPORTANT Message To EVERYONE Investigating #Piz... Jan 9 The Peoples Media 3
MPORTANT Message To EVERYONE Investigating #Piz... Jan 9 The Peoples Media 1
News Judge's brother, a convicted murderer, is back ... (Mar '08) Jan 9 The Peoples Media 100
See all Sanford Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sanford Forum Now

Sanford Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sanford Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Climate Change
  4. Iran
  5. Michael Jackson
 

Sanford, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,815 • Total comments across all topics: 278,009,027

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC