Seminole parents: Rezoning is disruptive
Forcing small children to switch schools disrupts families and breaks up communities, Seminole County School Board members heard as they consider transferring nearly 1,000 elementary students to different campuses in August. About 100 people attended a hearing about the proposed rezoning Tuesday night at Seminole's school district headquarters in Sanford.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Orlando Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Sanford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|glenn baxter - trample serpents media
|Mon
|The Peoples Media
|16
|Heroin (May '13)
|Jan 14
|Vexobrien
|44
|What About Lake Sheriff Borders? (Nov '11)
|Jan 12
|The Peoples Media
|908
|Islamic group banned after visit to Seminole cl... (Jun '08)
|Jan 10
|Go Blue Forever
|445
|MPORTANT Message To EVERYONE Investigating #Piz...
|Jan 9
|The Peoples Media
|3
|MPORTANT Message To EVERYONE Investigating #Piz...
|Jan 9
|The Peoples Media
|1
|Judge's brother, a convicted murderer, is back ... (Mar '08)
|Jan 9
|The Peoples Media
|100
Find what you want!
Search Sanford Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC