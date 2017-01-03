Man charged with attempted murder in Deltona stabbing

A man is charged with attempted second-degree murder after stabbing his cousin's husband in a drunken fight in Deltona, deputies said. Joseph Whitmer was in critical condition Tuesday at Central Florida Regional Hospital in Sanford after suffering a collapsed lung and a partially collapsed lung from David Ramsey stabbing him Monday night, according to a Volusia County sheriff's charging affidavit.

