Judge: Disbarred attorney forged her husband's signature
A judge in Seminole County has ruled that disbarred lawyer Julie Kronhaus forged her husband's signature on a mortgage deed and note. A judge in Seminole County has ruled that disbarred lawyer Julie Kronhaus forged her husband's signature on a mortgage deed and note.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Orlando Sentinel.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sanford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lcso same ol double standard
|Sun
|The Peoples Media
|18
|mugshots lake county (Nov '14)
|Jan 26
|Concerned neighbor
|8
|New Volusia County Arrests (Feb '14)
|Jan 25
|Rick
|3
|New Seminole County Arrests & Mugshots (Feb '14)
|Jan 25
|Tom
|4
|What About Lake Sheriff Borders? (Nov '11)
|Jan 22
|The Peoples Media
|909
|Arrest made in Deltona Halloween Day double mur... (Mar '11)
|Jan 21
|Alfred Amedeo Cor...
|37
|more black on white crime! (Aug '13)
|Jan 19
|likeomg
|110
Find what you want!
Search Sanford Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC