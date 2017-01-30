Judge: Disbarred attorney forged her ...

Judge: Disbarred attorney forged her husband's signature

1 hr ago

A judge in Seminole County has ruled that disbarred lawyer Julie Kronhaus forged her husband's signature on a mortgage deed and note. A judge in Seminole County has ruled that disbarred lawyer Julie Kronhaus forged her husband's signature on a mortgage deed and note.

