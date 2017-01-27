Judge: Altamonte Springs mother accused of murder is competent
Virginia "Mandy" Arteaga in court in Sanford May 31. She's charged with premeditated murder in the shooting death of her 29-year-old son. He was found dead in the shower of the apartment they shared.
