Indoor trampoline park franchise bounces into Sunrise

1 hr ago Read more: South Florida Sun-Sentinel

The new Rebounderz indoor trampoline park offers a wide variety of bouncy fun, including a high dive, a basketball jump shot zone, a dodge ball court, and an obstacle court patterned after the TV show American Ninja Warriors. South Florida's first Rebounderz franchise, which includes rooms for five simultaneous children's parties, is scheduled to open Saturday, Jan. 21 at 4545 N. Pine Island Road, Sunrise.

