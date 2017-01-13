Fast-growing Sanford airport to get its first hotel
Seminole County officials are touting plans for a 110-room hotel at the Orlando Sanford International Airport as another sign that the small - but fast-growing - airport is increasing in its importance to Central Florida tourism. The new four-story Hampton Inn by Hilton will be the first hotel on airport property.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Orlando Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Sanford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Heroin (May '13)
|5 hr
|Audi33
|43
|glenn baxter - trample serpents media
|6 hr
|The Peoples Media
|13
|What About Lake Sheriff Borders? (Nov '11)
|Thu
|The Peoples Media
|908
|Islamic group banned after visit to Seminole cl... (Jun '08)
|Jan 10
|Go Blue Forever
|445
|MPORTANT Message To EVERYONE Investigating #Piz...
|Jan 9
|The Peoples Media
|3
|MPORTANT Message To EVERYONE Investigating #Piz...
|Jan 9
|The Peoples Media
|1
|Judge's brother, a convicted murderer, is back ... (Mar '08)
|Jan 9
|The Peoples Media
|100
Find what you want!
Search Sanford Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC