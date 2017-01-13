Fast-growing Sanford airport to get i...

Fast-growing Sanford airport to get its first hotel

An Allegiant Air passenger jet prepares to depart a gate from the Orlando Sanford International Airport Tuesday, February 16, 2016.The Orlando Sanford International Airport, one of the fastest growing airports in Florida, is about to launch a $43 million expansion project that will add four new gates, three new baggage carousels and display a vintage WWII bomber plane in the ticket area. Construction is scheduled to start next year and be completed by 2020.

