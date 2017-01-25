Cities release invoices showing Uber bills
Five Central Florida cities that signed contracts with Uber have released records revealing how much money they will pay the ride-sharing Cities began receiving invoices this week that tabulated costs through Jan. 17, which just surpasses the halfway point of the yearlong program. To that date, the highest total came from Altamonte Springs, which has paid for $14,863.59 in Uber rides.
