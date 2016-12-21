Watch out for dense fog through the morning, forecasters say
Be prepared for some extra driving time this morning. The fog from yesterday is still here, and it's gotten thicker, forecasters say.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daytona Beach News-Journal Online.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sanford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What About Lake Sheriff Borders? (Nov '11)
|14 min
|Jeremy
|895
|Expert: Deltona civility ordinance would 'lend ...
|21 hr
|Billy bob
|2
|glenn baxter - trample serpents media
|23 hr
|Jeremy
|12
|who is lauren ritchie? (Sep '15)
|Mon
|Jeremy
|55
|Good riddance
|Mon
|Jeremy
|2
|Corruption in Fruitland Park Police Department ... (May '12)
|Dec 25
|SMH
|39
|Judge's brother, a convicted murderer, is back ... (Mar '08)
|Dec 16
|lsemento
|88
Find what you want!
Search Sanford Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC