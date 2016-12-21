Sanford police investigate if marijua...

Sanford police investigate if marijuana-laced candy is widespread problem

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Dec 16 Read more: WFTV Orlando

We collect zip code so that we may deliver news, weather, special offers and other content related to your specific geographic area. We have sent a confirmation email to {* data_emailAddress *}.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WFTV Orlando.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sanford Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Islamic group banned after visit to Seminole cl... (Jun '08) 3 hr smartazz1961 444
Sandy Hook Line and Sinker-New 2017 Documentary 6 hr The Peoples Media 1
Good riddance 9 hr SMH 4
UnSpun 046 - #Pizzagate: What You Need to Know 12 hr Jeremy 10
What About Lake Sheriff Borders? (Nov '11) Wed Jeremy 896
News Expert: Deltona civility ordinance would 'lend ... Dec 27 Billy bob 2
glenn baxter - trample serpents media Dec 27 Jeremy 12
See all Sanford Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sanford Forum Now

Sanford Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sanford Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
  1. Climate Change
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Serena Williams
 

Sanford, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,096 • Total comments across all topics: 277,436,675

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC