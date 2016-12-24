Police: Failed purse snatcher fled in stolen car
Sanford police arrested a man they said tried to steal a woman's purse, then flee in a stolen car. Carlos Duran Santana, 35, walked into a Kangaroo Express convenience store on French Avenue at about 6:45 a.m. Saturday, police said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Orlando Sentinel.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sanford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What About Lake Sheriff Borders? (Nov '11)
|1 hr
|Jeremy
|893
|who is lauren ritchie? (Sep '15)
|5 hr
|Jeremy
|54
|Corruption in Fruitland Park Police Department ... (May '12)
|7 hr
|SMH
|39
|Judge's brother, a convicted murderer, is back ... (Mar '08)
|Dec 16
|lsemento
|88
|Trump's Extended 15 Minutes of Fame Are Up
|Dec 15
|Fitus T Bluster
|3
|what do you think of this scum Tyler Swift Aka ...
|Dec 12
|Jenn
|2
|Good riddance
|Dec 9
|Regular gal
|7
Find what you want!
Search Sanford Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC