'Giant' Clydesdales wrap up Central Florida tour in Altamonte
More than a thousand people craned their necks and raised their cameras high in the air as eight majestic Clydesdale horses marched by in formation. Their metal shoes padded against the brick road as they paraded around Cranes Roost Park in Altamonte Springs, pulling their signature wagon with two coachmen and dalmatian Clyde perched atop.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Orlando Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Sanford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What About Lake Sheriff Borders? (Nov '11)
|Wed
|Jeremy
|892
|Judge's brother, a convicted murderer, is back ... (Mar '08)
|Dec 16
|lsemento
|88
|Trump's Extended 15 Minutes of Fame Are Up
|Dec 15
|Fitus T Bluster
|3
|what do you think of this scum Tyler Swift Aka ...
|Dec 12
|Jenn
|2
|Good riddance
|Dec 9
|Regular gal
|7
|Doctor offering 'chelation therapy' has office ... (Apr '08)
|Dec 8
|IrulanCorrino99
|11
|American Air & Heat Shares Vital Info Through Blog
|Dec 6
|Extreme Air Duct
|2
Find what you want!
Search Sanford Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC