For third year in a row, South Lake Hospital gets Medicare penalty
South Lake Hospital will open 18 additional inpatient beds in March as one of several expansion projects that are underway. 5/20/2011 South Lake Hospital will open 18 additional inpatient beds in March as one of several expansion projects that are underway.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Orlando Sentinel.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sanford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What About Lake Sheriff Borders? (Nov '11)
|1 hr
|Jeremy
|893
|who is lauren ritchie? (Sep '15)
|5 hr
|Jeremy
|54
|Corruption in Fruitland Park Police Department ... (May '12)
|7 hr
|SMH
|39
|Judge's brother, a convicted murderer, is back ... (Mar '08)
|Dec 16
|lsemento
|88
|Trump's Extended 15 Minutes of Fame Are Up
|Dec 15
|Fitus T Bluster
|3
|what do you think of this scum Tyler Swift Aka ...
|Dec 12
|Jenn
|2
|Good riddance
|Dec 9
|Regular gal
|7
Find what you want!
Search Sanford Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC