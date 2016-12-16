Florida Leadership Academy graduates 33
The Florida Criminal Justice Executive Institute announces the graduation of 33 first-line supervisors from the Florida Leadership Academy today. These graduates serve in leadership roles representing 27 criminal justice agencies throughout the state.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Capital Soup.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sanford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What About Lake Sheriff Borders? (Nov '11)
|1 hr
|Jeremy
|893
|who is lauren ritchie? (Sep '15)
|5 hr
|Jeremy
|54
|Corruption in Fruitland Park Police Department ... (May '12)
|7 hr
|SMH
|39
|Judge's brother, a convicted murderer, is back ... (Mar '08)
|Dec 16
|lsemento
|88
|Trump's Extended 15 Minutes of Fame Are Up
|Dec 15
|Fitus T Bluster
|3
|what do you think of this scum Tyler Swift Aka ...
|Dec 12
|Jenn
|2
|Good riddance
|Dec 9
|Regular gal
|7
Find what you want!
Search Sanford Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC