Elderly DeLand man punched by burglar dies from injuries, Sheriff's Office says

An 87-year-old man who was confronted by a burglar inside his residence near DeLand and was slugged in the face by the thief has died from his injuries, The Volusia County Sheriff's Office said Friday. Carl Husfeld heard a noise inside his residence on Oak Circle the morning of Dec. 8, said Sheriff's spokesman Andrew Gant.

