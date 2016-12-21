Daytona airport soars to new heights;...

Daytona airport soars to new heights; terminal overhaul next

Next Story Prev Story
17 min ago Read more: Daytona Beach News-Journal Online

That's just the way Daytona Beach International Airport fliers like Molly Wiegand of Ormond Beach like it. “This airport is the best,” Wiegand said as she sat inside the terminal this week.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daytona Beach News-Journal Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sanford Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Sandy Hook Line and Sinker-New 2017 Documentary 1 hr The Peoples Media 1
Good riddance 5 hr SMH 4
UnSpun 046 - #Pizzagate: What You Need to Know 8 hr Jeremy 10
What About Lake Sheriff Borders? (Nov '11) Wed Jeremy 896
News Expert: Deltona civility ordinance would 'lend ... Tue Billy bob 2
glenn baxter - trample serpents media Tue Jeremy 12
who is lauren ritchie? (Sep '15) Dec 26 Jeremy 55
See all Sanford Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sanford Forum Now

Sanford Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sanford Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
  1. Mexico
  2. Wall Street
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Climate Change
  5. Health Care
 

Sanford, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,368 • Total comments across all topics: 277,430,083

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC