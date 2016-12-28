Allegiant cancels flights out of, to Orlando Sanford airport
Ten Allegiant Air flights either in or out of Orlando Sanford International Airport Wednesday have been canceled without any known plans to reschedule. No reason has been given for the cancellations of Allegiant flights between Sanford and Harrisburg, Pa.; Allentown, Pa.; Huntington, W.Va.; Bangor, Maine; and Plattsburgh, N.Y. As a low-cost carrier, Allegiant's flight schedule is irregular with some flights being offered daily while others are only available two or three times a week.
