Florida Killings Increase After 'Stan...

Florida Killings Increase After 'Stand Your Ground' Gun Law Passage, Study Finds

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Nov 28 Read more: Switched

George Zimmerman, right, the acquitted shooter in the death of Trayvon Martin, listens to defense counsel Daniel Megaro during his first-appearance hearing in Sanford, Florida, Nov. 19, 2013. Gun deaths have risen sharply since the passage of Florida's controversial "stand your ground" gun law, a new study found.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Switched.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sanford Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
What About Lake Sheriff Borders? (Nov '11) Wed Jeremy 892
News Judge's brother, a convicted murderer, is back ... (Mar '08) Dec 16 lsemento 88
Trump's Extended 15 Minutes of Fame Are Up Dec 15 Fitus T Bluster 3
what do you think of this scum Tyler Swift Aka ... Dec 12 Jenn 2
Good riddance Dec 9 Regular gal 7
News Doctor offering 'chelation therapy' has office ... (Apr '08) Dec 8 IrulanCorrino99 11
News American Air & Heat Shares Vital Info Through Blog Dec 6 Extreme Air Duct 2
See all Sanford Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sanford Forum Now

Sanford Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sanford Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Ebola
  3. Wall Street
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Supreme Court
 

Sanford, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,227 • Total comments across all topics: 277,264,370

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC