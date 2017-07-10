Telltales: Rotary Appreciation Card

Telltales: Rotary Appreciation Card

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Beacon

Longtime Rotarian, Bruce Bridgeman presents the first Rotary Appreciation Card to Patricia Didion, a hearing specialist from Sandusky while new Port Clinton Rotary President Kevin Francis looks on. The 3-B Appreciation Card is designed for Rotarians to thank people who have done a special kindness and grant them a free Perch Platter at any of their Perch Wagon events.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Beacon.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sandusky Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Danielle from 90 day fiance Jul 2 Maybe 1
Sandusky register..what a joke May '17 Username 1
News Caretaker performed sexy dance on 100-year-old ... Feb '17 Marge 2
News Ohio Gov. Kasich plans State of the State speec... Feb '17 They cannot kill ... 1
Police (Oct '16) Oct '16 John 1
Vote for Donald J Trump (Oct '16) Oct '16 MAGA 1
Male needing company 9/10 (Sep '16) Sep '16 Out-of-towner 1
See all Sandusky Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sandusky Forum Now

Sandusky Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sandusky Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. Syria
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Mexico
  2. South Korea
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. American Idol
  5. North Korea
 

Sandusky, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,884 • Total comments across all topics: 282,426,307

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC