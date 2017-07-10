Telltales: Rotary Appreciation Card
Longtime Rotarian, Bruce Bridgeman presents the first Rotary Appreciation Card to Patricia Didion, a hearing specialist from Sandusky while new Port Clinton Rotary President Kevin Francis looks on. The 3-B Appreciation Card is designed for Rotarians to thank people who have done a special kindness and grant them a free Perch Platter at any of their Perch Wagon events.
