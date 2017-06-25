Weather keepts Coast Guard Detroit Sector busy with 19 rescues

The Coast Guard Detroit Sector was busy this weekend, rescuing 19 people and escorting 14 back to shore in four separate weather-related cases on Lake Erie Saturday. A pontoon boat with 12 adults aboard was hit by rough seas and began taking on water about a mile off of Gem Beach on Catawba Island, north of Sandusky, at approximately 1:45 p.m., according to a Coast Guard release.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Toledo Blade.