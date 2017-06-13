State Patrol Investigating Fatal Motorcycle Crash In Huron

The Ohio State Highway Patrol's Norwalk Post is investigating a two vehicle fatal crash which occurred Tuesday around 11:22 a.m. at the intersection of SR 113 and SR 4 in Lyme Township. A 2006 Harley Davidson was westbound on SR 113 and was struck by a 2016 Dodge Ram pick-up truck that was eastbound on SR 113 and attempting to turn north.

