State Patrol Investigating Fatal Motorcycle Crash In Huron

State Patrol Investigating Fatal Motorcycle Crash In Huron

Tuesday Jun 20

The Ohio State Highway Patrol's Norwalk Post is investigating a two vehicle fatal crash which occurred Tuesday around 11:22 a.m. at the intersection of SR 113 and SR 4 in Lyme Township. A 2006 Harley Davidson was westbound on SR 113 and was struck by a 2016 Dodge Ram pick-up truck that was eastbound on SR 113 and attempting to turn north.

