State Patrol Investigating Fatal Motorcycle Crash In Huron
The Ohio State Highway Patrol's Norwalk Post is investigating a two vehicle fatal crash which occurred Tuesday around 11:22 a.m. at the intersection of SR 113 and SR 4 in Lyme Township. A 2006 Harley Davidson was westbound on SR 113 and was struck by a 2016 Dodge Ram pick-up truck that was eastbound on SR 113 and attempting to turn north.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WMFD-TV Mansfield.
Add your comments below
Sandusky Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sandusky register..what a joke
|May '17
|Username
|1
|Caretaker performed sexy dance on 100-year-old ...
|Feb '17
|Marge
|2
|Ohio Gov. Kasich plans State of the State speec...
|Feb '17
|They cannot kill ...
|1
|Police (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|John
|1
|Vote for Donald J Trump (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|MAGA
|1
|Male needing company 9/10 (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Out-of-towner
|1
|Larry and Carol Bartlett (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|aadrivers
|7
Find what you want!
Search Sandusky Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC