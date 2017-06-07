Sandusky man loses driver's license, sent to prison after 12th DUI
With his 12th drunken driving conviction, a Sandusky man today lost his driver's license for life and was sent to prison. Lucas County Common Pleas Judge Gary Cook sentenced Johnnie Cross III, 59, to four years in prison and ordered him to pay a $2,500 fine, and participate in alcohol addiction treatment.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Toledo Blade.
Add your comments below
Sandusky Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sandusky register..what a joke
|May 17
|Username
|1
|Caretaker performed sexy dance on 100-year-old ...
|Feb '17
|Marge
|2
|Ohio Gov. Kasich plans State of the State speec...
|Feb '17
|They cannot kill ...
|1
|Police (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|John
|1
|Vote for Donald J Trump (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|MAGA
|1
|Male needing company 9/10 (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Out-of-towner
|1
|Larry and Carol Bartlett (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|aadrivers
|7
Find what you want!
Search Sandusky Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC