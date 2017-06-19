Oak Park man among those arrested for Cedar Point brawl

An Oak Park man is one of 13 people arrested for a brawl among hundreds of people Monday at Cedar Point amusement park in Sandusky, Ohio, according to a report on detnews.com. The incident happened at about 2:30 a.m. Monday near the Cedar Point Commons, a complex that houses many of the park's employees, Sandusky Police Detective Sgt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.