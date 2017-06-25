Longtime Habitat for Humanity volunteer has helped with 97...
In the nearly 20 years that Raymond Chaffee has volunteered for Habitat for Humanity, he has helped build 97 homes. When the Norwalk native reaches 101, he plans to retire.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Reflector.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sandusky Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sandusky register..what a joke
|May '17
|Username
|1
|Caretaker performed sexy dance on 100-year-old ...
|Feb '17
|Marge
|2
|Ohio Gov. Kasich plans State of the State speec...
|Feb '17
|They cannot kill ...
|1
|Police (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|John
|1
|Vote for Donald J Trump (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|MAGA
|1
|Male needing company 9/10 (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Out-of-towner
|1
|Larry and Carol Bartlett (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|aadrivers
|7
Find what you want!
Search Sandusky Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC