Local wineries carry on a long tradition
"When people see the BMW drive into the parking lot here, they assume BMW, sophisticated palate, higher incomes. No, they walk away with a bunch of Concords and Pink Catawbas in the trunk of the car," said Claudio Salvador, owner of Firelands Winery near Sandusky.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Toledo Blade.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sandusky Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sandusky register..what a joke
|May 17
|Username
|1
|Caretaker performed sexy dance on 100-year-old ...
|Feb '17
|Marge
|2
|Ohio Gov. Kasich plans State of the State speec...
|Feb '17
|They cannot kill ...
|1
|Police (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|John
|1
|Vote for Donald J Trump (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|MAGA
|1
|Male needing company 9/10 (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Out-of-towner
|1
|Larry and Carol Bartlett (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|aadrivers
|7
Find what you want!
Search Sandusky Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC