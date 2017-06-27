Local grads honored with scholarships

Local grads honored with scholarships

The Ohio Association of Career Colleges and Schools awarded 16 scholarships to high school students around the state, 9 of which have chosen to attend Ohio Business College in Sandusky and Sheffield Village. Cortez Cary of Willard High School , Abigail Davis of Perkins High School and Cheyenna Young of Vermilion High School were each awarded $2,500.

