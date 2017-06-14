Kraus can keep auctioneer license while appealing conviction
Disgraced former state lawmaker Steven Kraus of Sandusky today won a recommendation to maintain his state auctioneer license while he appeals his conviction for theft. A hearing examiner for the Ohio Department of Agriculture recommended that Kraus be allowed to keep his license until the state Supreme Court takes final action in the case.
