Kraus can keep auctioneer license whi...

Kraus can keep auctioneer license while appealing conviction

Next Story Prev Story
37 min ago Read more: Toledo Blade

Disgraced former state lawmaker Steven Kraus of Sandusky today won a recommendation to maintain his state auctioneer license while he appeals his conviction for theft. A hearing examiner for the Ohio Department of Agriculture recommended that Kraus be allowed to keep his license until the state Supreme Court takes final action in the case.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Toledo Blade.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sandusky Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Sandusky register..what a joke May 17 Username 1
News Caretaker performed sexy dance on 100-year-old ... Feb '17 Marge 2
News Ohio Gov. Kasich plans State of the State speec... Feb '17 They cannot kill ... 1
Police (Oct '16) Oct '16 John 1
Vote for Donald J Trump (Oct '16) Oct '16 MAGA 1
Male needing company 9/10 (Sep '16) Sep '16 Out-of-towner 1
News Larry and Carol Bartlett (Aug '16) Aug '16 aadrivers 7
See all Sandusky Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sandusky Forum Now

Sandusky Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sandusky Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Sandusky, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,668 • Total comments across all topics: 281,761,073

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC