Historic Lonz Winery reopens as the c...

Historic Lonz Winery reopens as the centerpiece of Middle Bass Island State Park

Lonz Winery, once the nation's largest producer of wine, is back in business - not as a winery, but as the centerpiece of a knockout, waterfront state park. The winery, on scenic Middle Bass Island, shut down abruptly in July 2000, after a terrace collapsed, killing one guest and injuring 75 others.

