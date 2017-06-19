Historic Lonz Winery reopens as the centerpiece of Middle Bass Island State Park
Lonz Winery, once the nation's largest producer of wine, is back in business - not as a winery, but as the centerpiece of a knockout, waterfront state park. The winery, on scenic Middle Bass Island, shut down abruptly in July 2000, after a terrace collapsed, killing one guest and injuring 75 others.
