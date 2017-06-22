Federal funds to pay for repair of co...

Federal funds to pay for repair of covered bridges

A Columbus company will refurbish two wooden covered bridges in Wyandot County for more than $1.2 million, with a majority of the funds provided by federal grants, according to The Progressor-Times newspaper in Carey.

