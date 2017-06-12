Researchers' early forecasts are projecting a harmful algal bloom this summer likely to exceed the severity of last year in western Lake Erie, although there is still some uncertainty. The severity of the blooms depends on the amount of phosphorus drained into the lake, most notably from the Maumee River during the loading season, which runs from March 1 to July 31, according to Laura Johnson, director of the National Center for Water Quality Research at Heidelberg University.

