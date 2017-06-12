Environment 27 mins ago 2:23 p.m.NOAA...

Environment 27 mins ago 2:23 p.m.NOAA forecasts more severe harmful algal bloom for Lake Erie in ...

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Jun 3 Read more: WKYC-TV Cleveland

Researchers' early forecasts are projecting a harmful algal bloom this summer likely to exceed the severity of last year in western Lake Erie, although there is still some uncertainty. The severity of the blooms depends on the amount of phosphorus drained into the lake, most notably from the Maumee River during the loading season, which runs from March 1 to July 31, according to Laura Johnson, director of the National Center for Water Quality Research at Heidelberg University.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WKYC-TV Cleveland.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sandusky Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Sandusky register..what a joke May 17 Username 1
News Caretaker performed sexy dance on 100-year-old ... Feb '17 Marge 2
News Ohio Gov. Kasich plans State of the State speec... Feb '17 They cannot kill ... 1
Police (Oct '16) Oct '16 John 1
Vote for Donald J Trump (Oct '16) Oct '16 MAGA 1
Male needing company 9/10 (Sep '16) Sep '16 Out-of-towner 1
News Larry and Carol Bartlett (Aug '16) Aug '16 aadrivers 7
See all Sandusky Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sandusky Forum Now

Sandusky Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sandusky Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Microsoft
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Sandusky, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,913 • Total comments across all topics: 281,714,134

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC