breaking Man nabbed 4 hours after fleeing traffic stop

Friday Jun 16 Read more: Norwalk Reflector

Authorities pulled out all the stops - cruisers, a drone, an airplane and police dogs - to nab a wanted felon who fled a traffic stop Friday. The pursuit began at 9:56 a.m. and concluded at 2 p.m. The suspect and two other people were arrested and jailed.

