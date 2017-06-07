Boats return to Saxon Harbor

Boats return to Saxon Harbor

While the marina at Saxon Harbor isn't expected to re-open until May 2019, following its destruction during the rain and flooding of the July 2016 storm, a pair of boats were docked there Monday. The two boats - owned by Mark Zarzyski and Shane Wyzlick - were part of a group of four boats that were purchased in Ohio and sailed through the Sault Ste.

