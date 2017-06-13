13 people arrested linked to Cedar Po...

13 people arrested linked to Cedar Point fight

Wednesday Jun 21

In a place where smiles, screams and laughter are abundant, an incident where a man attempted to grab a police officer's gun, is the last thing Cedar Point visitors are expecting. Sandusky Police arrested a total of 13 people as the result of a brawl that broke out around 2 a.m. Monday at the amusement park.

