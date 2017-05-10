Water, Coasters And Pint-Sized Thrills. It Is Finally Here

SANDUSKY, OH The wait is over! Cedar Point, the world's best destination for thrills, kicked off its 148th summer season on Saturday and Sunday for Opening Weekend. There's so much to see and do this year, including a new beachfront waterpark, hotel expansions, new food, shows and a limited-time change for one of the park's signature attractions.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WMFD-TV Mansfield.