Tuesday, May 16, 2017
For the first time in his tenure as mayor, Upper Sandusky Mayor Scott Washburn gave a key to the city award to an entire program Sunday. Upper Sandusky Exempted Village Schools' music department received the award at the high school's annual spring band and choir concert.
