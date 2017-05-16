Three men arrested in murder caseMan ...

Three men arrested in murder caseMan last seen alive 14 years ago in Huron County Today at

Tuesday May 16 Read more: Norwalk Reflector

Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine announced three men have been arrested and are now facing charges in connection with the murder of Michael Sheppard. Attorney General DeWine's Special Prosecutions Section prested the case last week to a Huron County grand jury.

