Three Men Arrested For 2003 Huron Cou...

Three Men Arrested For 2003 Huron County Murder

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday May 16 Read more: WMFD-TV Mansfield

Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine announced three men have been arrested and are now facing charges in connection with the murder of Michael Sheppard. Attorney General DeWine's Special Prosecutions Section prested the case last week to a Huron County grand jury.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WMFD-TV Mansfield.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sandusky Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Sandusky register..what a joke Wed Username 1
News Caretaker performed sexy dance on 100-year-old ... Feb '17 Marge 2
News Ohio Gov. Kasich plans State of the State speec... Feb '17 They cannot kill ... 1
Police (Oct '16) Oct '16 John 1
Vote for Donald J Trump (Oct '16) Oct '16 MAGA 1
Male needing company 9/10 (Sep '16) Sep '16 Out-of-towner 1
News Larry and Carol Bartlett (Aug '16) Aug '16 aadrivers 7
See all Sandusky Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sandusky Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Beach Hazards Statement for Erie County was issued at May 19 at 4:08PM EDT

Sandusky Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sandusky Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Microsoft
  5. Afghanistan
 

Sandusky, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,581 • Total comments across all topics: 281,135,304

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC