Terra State Community College announces winners of Student Recognition Awards
On April 27, Terra State Community College announced winners of the Student Recognition Awards at the annual banquet held at the Ronald L. Neeley Conference and Hospitality Center. Categories and winners are: Fremont Rotary Student of the Year -Dilia Samadova, formerly of Tajikistan, now residing in Marblehead, Ohio, is an education major at Terra State.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Beacon.
Add your comments below
Sandusky Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Caretaker performed sexy dance on 100-year-old ...
|Feb '17
|Marge
|2
|Ohio Gov. Kasich plans State of the State speec...
|Feb '17
|They cannot kill ...
|1
|Police (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|John
|1
|Vote for Donald J Trump (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|MAGA
|1
|Male needing company 9/10 (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Out-of-towner
|1
|Larry and Carol Bartlett (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|aadrivers
|7
|Volkswagen suit becomes class action (Nov '07)
|Aug '16
|bmeskin
|126
Find what you want!
Search Sandusky Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC