Panel to weigh $20M Kasich wants to spend on opioid crisis
In this April 4, 2017, file photo, Ohio Gov. John Kasich delivers his State of the State address at the Sandusky State Theatre in Sandusky, Ohio. Kasich's speech called for dedicating a $20 million funding stream to invest in scientific breakthroughs aimed at tackling the state and national opioid crisis, and members of the state's Ohio Third Frontier Commission will debate the request Wednesday, May 24, 2017.
