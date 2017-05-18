NEWS Irish firm buys US molder to exp...

NEWS Irish firm buys US molder to expand North American presence

Dublin-based One51 plc is continuing to expand on this side of the Atlantic Ocean, this time with the $150 million purchase of Macro Plastics Inc. Macro's sales this year are expected to be $95 million, up from $76 million last year. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization are expected to be $19 million this year, up from $16 million last year, One51 said.

