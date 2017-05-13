Monroeville High School Prom 2017 May...

Monroeville High School Prom 2017 May 13, 2017

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday May 14 Read more: Norwalk Reflector

Prom Season 2017 concluded in the area this weekend, with Monroeville holding their annual dance with a Las Vegas theme at The Crystal Palace in Sandusky. The evening began with the Grand March at McBride Arboretum at BGSU Firelands Campus.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Reflector.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sandusky Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Sandusky register..what a joke 22 hr Username 1
News Caretaker performed sexy dance on 100-year-old ... Feb '17 Marge 2
News Ohio Gov. Kasich plans State of the State speec... Feb '17 They cannot kill ... 1
Police (Oct '16) Oct '16 John 1
Vote for Donald J Trump (Oct '16) Oct '16 MAGA 1
Male needing company 9/10 (Sep '16) Sep '16 Out-of-towner 1
News Larry and Carol Bartlett (Aug '16) Aug '16 aadrivers 7
See all Sandusky Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sandusky Forum Now

Sandusky Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sandusky Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Microsoft
  5. Supreme Court
  1. China
  2. Wall Street
  3. North Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Sandusky, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,942 • Total comments across all topics: 281,108,063

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC