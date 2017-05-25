Man guilty of drunken driving for 12t...

Man guilty of drunken driving for 12th time

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Toledo Blade

When a state trooper told Johnnie Cross III he had a strong odor of alcohol, the Sandusky motorist replied that he "always" does. On Wednesday, Cross, 59, pleaded guilty to felony operating a motor vehicle under the influence - his 12th drunken-driving conviction since 1986.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Toledo Blade.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sandusky Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Sandusky register..what a joke May 17 Username 1
News Caretaker performed sexy dance on 100-year-old ... Feb '17 Marge 2
News Ohio Gov. Kasich plans State of the State speec... Feb '17 They cannot kill ... 1
Police (Oct '16) Oct '16 John 1
Vote for Donald J Trump (Oct '16) Oct '16 MAGA 1
Male needing company 9/10 (Sep '16) Sep '16 Out-of-towner 1
News Larry and Carol Bartlett (Aug '16) Aug '16 aadrivers 7
See all Sandusky Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sandusky Forum Now

Sandusky Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sandusky Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Egypt
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Microsoft
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
 

Sandusky, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,919 • Total comments across all topics: 281,259,581

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC