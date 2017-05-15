Man accused in deaths of 2 firefighters gets 20 years
In this Jan. 27, 2014, file photo, investigators begin a probe into the deaths of firefighters Stephen Machcinski and James Dickman while battling a Jan. 26, 2014, fire at an apartment building in Toledo, Ohio. Ray Abou-Arab, a building owner accused of setting the fire to collect insurance money, was sentenced Thursday, May 11, 2017, to 20 years in prison, after entering an Alford plea on involuntary manslaughter and aggravated arson charges.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fairfield Citizen-News.
Add your comments below
Sandusky Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Caretaker performed sexy dance on 100-year-old ...
|Feb '17
|Marge
|2
|Ohio Gov. Kasich plans State of the State speec...
|Feb '17
|They cannot kill ...
|1
|Police (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|John
|1
|Vote for Donald J Trump (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|MAGA
|1
|Male needing company 9/10 (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Out-of-towner
|1
|Larry and Carol Bartlett (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|aadrivers
|7
|Volkswagen suit becomes class action (Nov '07)
|Aug '16
|bmeskin
|126
Find what you want!
Search Sandusky Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC